AFU Not Only Defending, But Also Launching Counterattacks - Syrskyi About Battles In Bakhmut

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that in Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, the Ukrainian military are not only defending from the forces of the Russian invaders, but also carrying out counterattacks.

Syrskyi's words are quoted by the official Telegram account of the Ground Forces of the AFU.

According to him, the offensive of the occupiers failed in several settlements near Bakhmut. At the same time, the situation in this area continues to remain tense.

"The enemy does not abandon the goal of encircling Bakhmut and for this purpose uses all possible forces and means up to the total destruction of the city," Syrskyi said.

He added that the Ukrainian military are not only defending in the city itself, but also conducting counterattacks.

Syrskyi noted that this makes it possible to restrain the enemy, avoid the expansion of the front in this direction and destroy the best units of the occupying army.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine cannot abandon the defense of Bakhmut, because the loss of the city will open the way for the occupiers to Kramatorsk and Slovyansk.

And the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said in an interview with the mass media that in Bakhmut the occupiers did achieve some successes at the cost of huge losses.