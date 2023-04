Ukraine took 28th place in the rating of the Worldsteel international association by the volume of steel production in January-March.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrmetalurgprom association of metallurgical enterprises, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, according to the results of production in January-March, Ukraine took the 28th position among 64 countries - steel producers with a result of 1.24 million tons, which is 3 times lower than the indicator of January-March 2022.

The first place traditionally belongs to China: Chinese metallurgists in January-March smelted 261.56 million tons, which is by 6.1% higher than in January-March 2022.

China's share in world steel production is 57%.

The second place belongs to India (production increased by 3% to 33.2 million tons), the third place - to Japan (decrease by 6% to 21.6 million tons), the fourth place - to the USA (decrease by 4% to 19.4 million tons ), the fifth - to Russia (decreased by 1.3% to 18.7 million tons), the sixth - to South Korea (decreased by 1.5% to 16.7 million tons), the seventh - to Germany (decreased by 5.8 % to 9.2 million tons), the eighth - to Brazil (decrease by 6.8% to 8 million tons), the ninth - to Turkey (decrease by 21.5% to 7.4 million tons), the tenth - to Italy (decrease by 6% to 5.6 million tons).

World steel production in January-March amounted to 459.3 million tons, which is by 0.09% lower than in January-March 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine took 24th place in the ranking of the Worldsteel international association in terms of steel production in 2022.