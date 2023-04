On Monday, Romania began sealing vehicles transporting Ukrainian agricultural products in transit mode.

This is stated in the message of the State Transport Safety Service (Ukrtransbezpeka), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The customs authorities of Romania will install seals on cargo vehicles with Ukrainian agricultural transit goods.

It is noted that it is important for carriers going through Romania in transit to prepare the truck for sealing and arrive at the border only after meeting such conditions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 21, Poland resumed the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products under new conditions.