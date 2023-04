Poland resumed the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products under new conditions.

This is stated in the message of the State Transport Safety Service (Ukrtransbezpeka), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the notification, the customs authorities of Poland will carry out customs clearance of agricultural products, which are prohibited for import into the customs territory of Poland in accordance with the order of the Minister of Development and Technologies of April 15, 2023 on the ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine, which is going in the transit mode only if there is customs declaration:

- T1, where the Polish ports of Gdansk, Gdynia, Swinoujscie, Szczecin or other EU countries are specified as the destination;

- agricultural product codes (at the level of 6 digits), as well as safety and security data required by the European Union.

In addition, the customs authorities of Poland, in order to prevent attempts to stop the transit and import of relevant agricultural products into the customs territory of Poland, also introduce the following additional control measures:

- installation of electronic seals on the vehicle on the Polish side (to track the movement of the vehicle and guarantee that the cargo will not be unloaded on the territory of Poland);

- tracking of goods in transit to other EU countries using the SENT electronic system to confirm that road or rail transport has reached its destination in another EU country (will not apply to goods bound for Polish ports);

- physical escort of goods from the border to a Polish port or to the border with another EU country during the first week after the resumption of transit, from April 21 to 26.

"In the future, convoying will be used only in justified cases provided for by the current legislation of the Republic of Poland. For Ukrainian carriers, sealing will be free of charge, and escorting will be free of charge in the coming week. For vehicles that are currently on the Polish side of the border, if the owners of the cargo do not want to reimport, and accordingly pay VAT, it will be necessary to issue a T1 declaration at the checkpoint and send the cargo to other EU countries or Polish ports," the message says.

At the same time, it is noted that when trying to import goods to Poland despite the ban, the Polish customs authorities can return the vehicle with the cargo to Ukraine.

In this case, the carrier and the consignor will receive additional costs - payment of VAT and logistics costs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ban on the transit of Ukrainian grain through the territory of Poland was introduced last week due to the fact that part of Ukrainian agricultural products remained on the territory of this country and created price competition for Polish farmers.