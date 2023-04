UAV attacks oil depot in occupied Luhansk Region, several fuel tanks burned down – media

An unknown unmanned aerial vehicle attacked an oil depot in the city of Rovenky, Luhansk Region, occupied by Russian troops.

This was reported by the Russian mass media and Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyi.

According to the Russian mass media, a fire broke out early this morning at the Rovenkiv Oil Base enterprise.

The fire was so intense that the occupiers had to call firefighters from nearby settlements to put it out.

It is reported that the cause of the fire was an attack by an alleged Ukrainian drone.

Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyi said that as a result of the fire in Rovenky, several tanks with diesel fuel burned.

Rovenky is a city south of the Luhansk region, approximately 60 kilometers from the border with the Russian Federation. Since May 2014, the settlement has been controlled by the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of April 24, explosions and sounds of gunfire were heard in occupied Sevastopol. The occupiers announced that they allegedly repulsed an attack by surface drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

