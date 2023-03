US Announces New Package Of Military Assistance To Ukraine For USD 350 Million

The United States has announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth USD 350 million.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the press service of the U.S. Department of Defense have announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today the United States announced a critical new package of military assistance for Ukraine to repel Russia’s aggression,” Blinken said on Twitter.

The military aid package includes:

- ammunition for high mobility missile and artillery systems (HIMARS);

- artillery shells of 155 mm caliber;

- ammunition of 25 mm caliber;

- high-speed anti-radar missiles (HARMs);

- 81 mm and 60 mm mortar systems and mortars;

- АТ-4 anti-tank weapons systems;

- grenade launchers, small arms and ammunition for them;

- demolition ammunition and equipment for removal of obstacles;

- equipment for demining;

- heavy fuel tankers;

- thermal imaging systems, optics and laser rangefinders;

- river patrol boats;

- test and diagnostic equipment for vehicle maintenance and repair;

- spare parts and other field equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early March, the United States announced the provision of another USD 400 million military aid package to Ukraine.