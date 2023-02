In a few months, the Ukrainian military will be ready for an offensive to de-occupy the territory of Ukraine. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated this in an interview with Ukrinform on Wednesday, February 15.

Reznikov noted that the terms of the Ukrainian offensive are tied to the training of fighters, who must master the technique and prepare for interaction.

"And not just as a crew by itself, but in interaction, as part of a whole unit, for example, a tank battalion, and so on. Because their task is to carry out the task planned by the Ukrainian General Staff. And this task is primarily aimed at de-occupation temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It takes time. We are talking about several months when we will be fully ready," the Minister of Defense emphasized.

The supply of ammunition from NATO countries as military-technical assistance has also been organized and contracts for 2023 have been signed, Reznikov noted. According to him, Ukraine is ready to repel the Russian invasion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 13, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that he attended another Ramstein meeting regarding the protection of Ukrainian skies and the "tank coalition".

On February 14, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that eight countries had agreed to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

On February 3, Reznikov stated that Ukraine needed a "tank coalition" to carry out a counteroffensive.