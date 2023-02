In the past two weeks, Russia has probably suffered the biggest losses since the first week of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was announced by the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

Thus, British intelligence refers to the statistics of Russian losses from the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Although the British Ministry of Defense Intelligence cannot verify the Ukrainian methodology, the trends illustrated by the data are likely to be accurate," the report said.

It is noted that the average value in the data on the losses of the Russian Federation for the last seven days was 824 killed per day, which is four times higher than the figure for June-July 2022.

"The increase in Russian losses is likely due to a number of factors, including a lack of trained personnel, coordination and resources at the front - exemplified by Vuhledar and Bakhmut," British intelligence added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military eliminated 900 Russian occupiers yesterday, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 137,780 soldiers.

On February 11, the Ukrainian military repelled 11 enemy attacks in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.