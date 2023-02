A group of Ukrainian rescuers and paramedics has arrived in Turkey to assist in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs of Ukraine Mary Hakobyan announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We will not turn away from the tragedy that Turkey is experiencing, even if Ukraine itself is the object of a full-scale invasion. 87 rescuers, paramedics with proper equipment arrived to help and eliminate the effects of the earthquake. Life is the most valuable thing," she wrote.

According to CNN, the number of victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria reached almost 9,500 people.

In particular, in Turkey, the death toll rose to at least 6,957 people, more than 38,000 were injured.

According to media reports, the death toll in Turkey and Syria as a result of the earthquake on February 6 increased to 9,600, in particular, at least 7,100 people died in Turkey.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, two Ukrainian citizens who were considered dead as a result of the earthquake in Turkey were rescued from the rubble.

On February 7, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that Ukraine would send several dozen rescuers to Turkey.