Number Of Victims Of Earthquake In Turkey Up To 1,500, Over 8,000 Injured. Education Stopped In Country

The number of victims of the earthquake in Turkey approached 1,500, and 8,553 residents were injured. Education in the country is suspended until February 13 due to a natural disaster. This was reported by the Turkish agency Anadoly Agency on Monday, February 6.

At least 1,498 people have been killed and another 8,533 injured in 10 provinces of Turkey after two strong earthquakes rocked the country, the Turkish government's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said on Monday.

According to AFAD, two earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 7 occurred in the southeast of Turkey during the day (at 04:17 local time - 7.7 points and at 13:24 - 7.6 points). According to the AFAD, 2,834 buildings were destroyed in the provinces of Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Diyarbakir, Adana, Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Adiyaman, Malatya and Hatay, and a total of 120 quakes occurred.

Turkish authorities urged the population not to return to their homes due to fears of repeated aftershocks. There is currently no threat of a tsunami affecting Turkey's eastern Mediterranean coast, AFAD said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the natural disaster the biggest disaster since the Erzincan earthquake in 1939 of the last century.

School education is suspended in the country until February 13, and all national sports events held in Turkey are also suspended.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of February 6, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 occurred in southern Turkey and northern Syria. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressed condolences over the powerful earthquake in Turkey and announced that Ukraine is ready to provide assistance.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko, said that there is an appeal about the lack of contact with Ukrainians living in the earthquake zone in Turkey.