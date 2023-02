The first Leopard II main battle tank for Ukraine, sent from Canada on February 4, has already arrived in Poland.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced this on Twitter.

"The first Canadian Leopard II main battle tank that we've donated to Ukraine has now arrived in Poland. Alongside our allies, we'll soon be training the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the use of this equipment. Canada will continue to #StandWithUkraine,” wrote Anita Anand.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 4, a Royal Canadian Air Force plane took off from Halifax with the first Leopard II main battle tank that Canada is sending to Ukraine.

Thus, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that a significant number of German Leopard, American Abrams, and British Challenger tanks will soon arrive in Ukraine.