BES Reports Suspicion To Top Manager Of Poltava GOK Zhevaho Due To Non-Payment Of Rent For UAH 2 Billion

The Bureau of Economic Security (BES) has reported suspicion to the chief accountant of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (Horishni Plavni, Poltava Region), which is part of the Ferrexpo group, Kostiantyn Zhevaho, due to non-payment of rent for UAH 2 billion.

This is stated in the Bureau’s message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The issuance of official documents with knowingly false information made it possible to avoid paying taxes worth almost UAH 2 billion. Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security reported suspicion to the chief accountant of PJSC Poltava Mining and Processing Plant. The company is part of the Ferrexpo group of companies, which is owned by a billionaire from the Monaco battalion,” the report said.

It is noted that in 2018-2021, the suspect entered false information into the official documents of the enterprise, in particular, regarding the calculation of fees for the use of subsurface deposits of iron ores.

In addition, from September 2018 to December 2021, due to the illegal actions of the accountant, the enterprise evaded payment of rent for subsoil use to the budget.

It is noted that a comprehensive forensic examination conducted during the pre-trial investigation found that the amount of damage caused to the state due to failure to enter the budget of the rent fee for the use of subsoil is almost UAH 2 billion.

The pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings is ongoing, now the issue of electing a suspect a preventive measure is being decided.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, a court in France released former Member of the Verkhovna Rada, the beneficial owner of Finance and Credit Bank Kostiantyn Zhevaho on bail of EUR 1 million.

The former parliamentarian was detained on December 27 in Courchevel (France).

On July 26, the court arrested Zhevaho in absentia.

The State Bureau of Investigation suspects Zhevaho of involvement in the embezzlement of UAH 2.5 billion of Finance and Credit Bank and the legalization (laundering) of criminal funds.