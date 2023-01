Ukraine condemns the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran (Iran), in which one person was killed and two were injured.

The speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine strongly condemns today's attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, which killed one person and injured several security personnel. We offer sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased, and we wish the wounded a speedy recovery," he wrote.

Earlier, Al Jazeera reported that on Friday there was an attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran, in which one guard was killed and two were injured.

"The attacker broke through the guard post, killing the head of the guard with a Kalashnikov assault rifle... Two guards were also wounded in Friday's attack in Tehran, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. An investigation has been launched," the publication writes.

Tehran police said they have arrested the suspect and are investigating the motive.

"The suspect entered the embassy with two children and may have been motivated by "personal problems," Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing the police chief," the media said.

Al Jazeera reports that Iranian prosecutor Mohammad Shahriari said the attacker's wife disappeared after a visit to the Embassy in April, so it is possible the man believes his wife is still in the Embassy.