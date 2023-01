Ukraine Will Receive Leopard 2 Regardless Of Decision Of Other Countries - Polish Foreign Minister

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has said his country intends to deliver German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine regardless of the decision of other countries.

This was announced by the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry today, January 23.

“We are going to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. We will be in touch with the German government about it. But regardless of the decision of other countries, we are more determined to deliver these tanks as promised,” Rau said.

Recall, on January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda promised to provide Ukraine with a company of German Leopard 2 tanks.

Note that under the terms of the contract that Poland entered into with Germany during the purchase of tanks, Warsaw should receive permission from Berlin if it wants to sell or transfer combat vehicles to a third party.

Already on January 13, it became known that five European countries, which have Leopard 2, are ready to transfer a number of tanks to Ukraine.

Some of these countries, for example, Poland and Finland, announced this publicly. Others expect Germany to give the green light to transfer tanks to Ukraine.

It was expected that Germany would announce permission to transfer tanks during the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein), but the meeting participants could not agree on this issue.

At the same time, during the summit, about 15 countries with Leopard 2 tanks in service discussed the possibility of creating a coalition to provide Ukraine with the tanks it needs.

The indecision of the German government, in particular Chancellor Olaf Scholz, drew criticism from representatives of the opposition parties of the German parliament. They called on the Chancellor not to waste time and immediately transfer tanks to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, January 23, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the decision to transfer tanks will be made soon.

We also reported that today Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that his country would transfer tanks to Ukraine even without German permission.