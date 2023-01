Today, January 19, President of the European Council Charles Michel is going to Kyiv.

He announced this in a video posted on Twitter.

Thus, the video states that Charles Michel will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and members of parliament.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the leaders of the European Union expressed their condolences regarding the helicopter crash in Brovary.

The European Union also discussed the response to the Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro, which it considers a sign of the escalation of the conflict on the part of the Kremlin.

In addition, President of the European Council Charles Michel supported the provision of necessary types of weapons to Ukraine, including tanks, the transfer of which is currently being discussed in Germany.