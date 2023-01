The Russian occupiers blew up the power plant in Beryslav, Kherson Region.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov wrote about this on Twitter.

“In Beryslav (Kherson region) Russians retreated and intentionally blew up a power plant. Art. 51(2) of the Additional Protocol I prohibits destruction of critical infrastructure as terrorist acts. But this does not stop Russian invaders,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of January 2, the Russian military shelled the center of Beryslav in the Kherson Region. 5 people were injured, 3 of them are in serious condition. The injured will be evacuated to Kherson, where doctors will be able to provide the necessary medical assistance.