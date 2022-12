Moldovan President Maia Sandu has condemned the massive missile strike on Ukraine, which was carried out by Russian troops on Thursday morning.

She wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure continue before New Year’s Eve, as Russia launches another massive rocket strike against Ukraine. We strongly condemn these merciless attacks on Ukrainian citizens," she wrote.

Sandu noted that people should be close to their loved ones & not hide in shelters from rockets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, air defense forces destroyed 54 of the 69 missiles launched by the invaders at Ukraine.