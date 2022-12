The UK will hand over Sea King helicopters to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defence of the UK on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The UK will provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Sea King helicopters as part of its continued support. The Royal Navy has delivered Sea King training to 10 crews of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, enhancing their search and rescue capabilities,” it says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UK intends to increase support for Ukraine and provide air defense systems in 2023.