OSINT Investigators Find That Budanov In Bakhmut Was Less Than Kilometer From Contact Line

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, was less than a kilometer from the battle sites during a trip to Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

This conclusion was reached by OSINT researchers, analyzing photos with Budanov from Bakhmut.

The Defense Intelligence press service reported that on December 27-28, Budanov visited the front-line positions in Bakhmut. To the north, east and south of the city for long months, fierce battles with the Russian invaders continue.

The agency also published several photos of Budanov in Bakhmut itself. OSINT researchers were able to establish where one of the photographs was taken.

So, the head of the Defense Intelligence visited the eastern outskirts of the city, near which are the positions of Russians.

Apparently Budanov was only 500-1000m from the actual front in Bakhmut. Geolocated by Ukwarzone.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not publish any maps on which the current line of contact would be indicated. However, several OSINT projects are engaged in this.

This, for example, is a map of MilitaryLand.

And this is what the contact line of the DeepStateMAP project looks like.

And a week ago, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the front-line city. He met with servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and presented state awards.