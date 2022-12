During the full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia illegally deported more than 13,000 Ukrainian children.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this on his Twitter.

“Russia deported more than 13,000 Ukrainian children. The 4th Geneva Convention calls for the facilitation of renewing contact & meeting of family members. But the goal of the "Russian world" is different - to kill millions of Ukrainians & to make their children Russian,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers began the process of forcing children to obtain Russian citizenship in the Luhansk Region.

In addition, the SSU served with suspicion the "ministers of the DPR" who organized the deportation of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation.

Haidai also reported that the invaders are taking children from the Luhansk Region to Chechnya en masse for "patriotic education".