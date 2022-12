Council Of Europe Residence On Wednesday Night Will Turn Off Light Out Of Solidarity With Ukraine

At the Palace of Europe (Council of Europe Residence) in Strasbourg, light will be turned off on Wednesday night in solidarity with Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Council of Europe on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As a result of Russia’s aggression, millions of Ukrainians are living right now with no electricity, heating or water.



At 20h today, the darkest day of the year, the @CoE Palais goes dark in solidarity with you.

#HourforUkraine#LightInDarkness#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/5fRJx25zUu

— Council of Europe (@coe) December 21, 2022

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden announced the destruction by Russia of about 50% of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.