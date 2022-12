European Union Agrees 9th Package Of Sanctions Against Russia, Signing Expected On Friday - Media

European Union countries have agreed on the details of the ninth package of restrictive measures against Russia for its full-scale military aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to European diplomats with knowledge of this issue.

According to the interlocutors of the agency, a new package of sanctions against Russia will be officially approved on Friday, December 16.

"Sanctions agreed. Written procedure until tomorrow noon," one of the diplomats said.

Information on the coordination of the ninth package of sanctions was also confirmed by Radio Svoboda journalist Rikard Jozwiak.

“white smoke: the EU's 9th sanctions package on #Russia agreed! written procedure until noon tomorrow,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, December 12, it became known that the foreign ministers of the EU member states could not agree on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia.

Recall, on December 7, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the details of a new package of sanctions against Russia.