New Aid On The Way - US Ambassador On Russian Drone Attack

United States Ambassador Bridget Brink assured after Wednesday's drone attack that Ukraine would soon receive more aid.

She wrote about this on Twitter.

“Drones in Kyiv this morning, but I know waking up to Russia's bombs is an all too common experience endured with bravery and dignity across Ukraine every. We're with you – more support is on the way,” she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Kyiv and the region there were sounds of explosions in the early morning on Wednesday, December 14, the operation of the air defense system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was reported.

As a result of the Russian attack of the capital by kamikaze drones, no injuries were found. Damage is reported of one administrative building, as well as four residential buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi District.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior Affairs told how to recognize Shahed and what to do if it is discovered. The Ministry urges to stay as far as possible from administrative units, strategic and military facilities, as well as petrol stations.