European Commission Names Its Version Of How Much Military Ukraine Lost In War With Russia

Ukraine lost about 100,000 troops in the war that Russia began.

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has stated this.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine brought death, devastation and untold suffering. We all remember the horror in Bucha. It is estimated that more than 20,000 civilians and more than 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died to date," Ursula said.

However, she did not specify whether it was about the dead or about the dead and injured.

"Russia must pay for its terrible crimes, in particular, for the crime of aggression against a sovereign state," she said.

Von der Leyen proposed the creation of a specialized court with the support of the UN to investigate and prosecute crimes of the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian military leadership has not yet commented on the statement of the President of the European Commission.

Subsequently, an excerpt was cut from a video on Ursula von der Leyen's Twitter page in which she calls the number of Ukrainian military and civilian killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early June, Ukraine first announced the number of losses of the Ukrainian army in the war against Russia - from 100 to 200 soldiers every day. Advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Mikhail Podoliak in August announced new figures: 30-50 people are killed every day. And the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi in August said that almost 9,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of the full-scale war in Russia.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that Ukraine's losses in the war and information about the death toll are state secrets.