Podoliak: G7 Decision To Open Investigation Of Russian Crimes First Step To Tribunal

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak has said that the decision of the G7 countries (the U.S., Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) on cooperation in the investigation of Russian war crimes against Ukraine is the first step to the tribunal.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Podoliak noted that Russia is hiding behind "legitimate goals" to justify war crimes against Ukraine.

“RF has never had "legitimate goals" in Ukraine. It invaded another country violating international law, deliberately destroys its infrastructure and commits mass murders. The G7 decision to start ru-crimes investigation - first step on the way to the inevitable. To the Tribunal,” Podoliak wrote.

According to media reports, on November 28, the G7 justice ministers met in Berlin to raise the issue of an effective investigation of Russia's war crimes against Ukraine.

On November 29, G7 justice ministers agreed on a declaration that provides for cooperation in the investigation of Russian war crimes in Ukraine and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

German Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann said that the G7 countries will create a network of national contact points to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

International organizations and other states will be able to apply to these points, which will help improve the prosecution of Russian criminals.

According to Bushman, evidence of Russian crimes should be collected at such a high level that they can be used in any judicial system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the Verkhovna Rada appealed to the United Nations, parliaments and governments of its member states, the European Union, the Council of Europe regarding the creation of a special international tribunal on the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.