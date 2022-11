IAEA Will Strengthen Its Presence At Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plants - General Director Grossi

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) intends to increase the number of its employees at Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi wrote about this on his Twitter microblog, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that on Tuesday, November 29, he had a meeting with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

During the meeting, Grossi and the Foreign Minister discussed the immediate creation of a protective zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant occupied by the Russians.

"I also confirmed that the IAEA will strengthen its presence in all Ukraine's NPPs to protect its energy infrastructure," Grossi added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IAEA called the situation with the simultaneous disconnection from the external power supply of all nuclear power plants in Ukraine, which occurred as a result of a massive missile attack on Ukrainian power facilities on November 23, unprecedented.