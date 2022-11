A fake was launched on internet on the referendum on accession of western regions of Ukraine to Poland.

The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security stated this in the message on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A fake letter on behalf of the Polish Embassy in Ukraine is distributed on Twitter - it refers to holding events to "study the public opinion of residents of the Lviv and Volyn Regions," which... "offer to implement according to the previously established plan," it says.

It is noted that this fake letter is being spread by offenders along with statements that Poland allegedly plans to join the western regions of Ukraine and will hold a referendum.

The Center for Strategic Communications notes that a spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lukasz Jasina, denied the fake about the upcoming referendum.

"This is disinformation and another attempt to stir up disputes between Ukraine and Poland. The photo is a fake, and the document depicted on it is not true," Jasina wrote on Twitter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, Russian propaganda distributed a fake letter from the alleged Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi about the "losses" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the war.