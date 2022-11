Information appeared on the Internet that the famous American writer Stephen King was going to Ukraine, but it turned out to be false. A message that King was traveling by a separate car on a train from Warsaw appeared even on the official Telegram channel of the Verkhovna Rada, but it has already been deleted.

The fact that King is not going on a visit to Ukraine was reported on Twitter by Ukrzaliznytsia.

“Media in Ukraine have (mistakenly) reported Stephen King arriving to Kyiv and, honestly, our train has never felt so heartbroken. Mr King, the Ukrainian railway is at your service!” Ukrzaliznytsia said in its statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously Stephen King, who has repeatedly expressed support for Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, commented on the statements of the Russian authorities about the explosion on the Crimean Bridge.

It was also reported that Stephen King again told the Russians to get out of Ukraine.

In addition, George Martin spoke about the threat of nuclear war from Russia. He said he would like to fly to the Kremlin on dragons.