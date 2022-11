The United States has allocated USD 47.6 million for help with demining of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the U.S. Department of State posted on Twitter.

Thus, the U.S. Department of State said that within the limits of demining aid announced in August, it allocated USD 47.6 million for urgent humanitarian aid.

"The Department has awarded USD 47.6 million to Tetra Tech, Inc. to provide urgent humanitarian demining assistance to Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal war of aggression. This project forms part of USD 91.5 million in demining assistance announced in August," the message reads.

According to the spokesperson of the US Department of State, the company Tetra Tech, Inc. will conduct training of the Ukrainian side on demining according to international standards and provide tools for its implementation.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried will be in Ukraine on an official visit on November 1 and 2.

In addition, soon, Ukraine will receive eight NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems from the United States to strengthen air defense.