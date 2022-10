Yesterday, October 29, during the Halloween celebration in Seoul (South Korea), 151 people died in a deadly stampede. The government said it had received 355 reports of missing persons as a result of the tragedy. This was reported by The Korea Times.

So, according to the fire service, 151 people are known to have died, including 19 foreigners. Another 82 people were injured. It is noted that the number of dead may increase.

Also, the Seoul government received 355 reports of missing people related to the deadly stampede that occurred during the Halloween celebration in Seoul's Itaewon district.

The tragedy happened on Saturday, October 29, outside the Hamilton Hotel in the popular nightlife district of ​​Itaewon, which was visited by around 100,000 people to celebrate Halloween after the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions. Ambulance workers were blocked by the crowd and could not provide immediate assistance.

The event is called the worst peacetime disaster in Korea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2021, at least eight people died in the USA as a result of a stampede that occurred during the Astroworld music festival. About 300 people were injured.