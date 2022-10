Not Only Drones, But Also Instructors. White House Spoke About Iranian Military In Occupied Crimea

On the territory of the occupied Crimea there are specialists from Iran who help the Russians launch attack drones in Ukraine.

Journalist Caitlin Doornbos stated this on Twitter, citing U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby.

“NSC spokesman John Kirby confirms Russia has been using Iranian drones across Ukraine with Iranian troops on the ground in Crimea helping Russian soldiers in deploying them,” she wrote.

Previously, The New York Times, citing its sources, said that Iran sent instructors to the occupied Crimea to help with killer drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the current day, aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted 6 strikes on Russian occupiers.

The United States and its allies intend to prevent the transfer of Iranian weapons and drones to Russia.

Iran promised the Russian Federation to send instructors and assistants to its territory to train operators on the use of promising Arash-2 attack drones.

The foreign ministry of the Islamic republic in response to this said that Tehran allegedly did not provide Russia with drones.