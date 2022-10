Boris Johnson Could Be Next UK PM Again

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may again lead the Conservative Party and become the leader of the UK Parliament.

This became known to Times political editor Steven Swinford, European Pravda reports.

“I'm told that Boris Johnson is expected to stand in the Tory leadership contest. He's taking soundings but is said to believe it is a matter of national interest,” the editor wrote on his Twitter.

Several Conservative Party members believe Boris Johnson should be the next prime minister.

Polls, too, show that Britons want to see Boris Johnson as prime minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Boris Johnson resigned on July 7, but promised to support Ukraine even after the resignation.

After that, Liz Truss became the Prime Minister of the UK, but after 6 weeks in office, she announced her intention to resign.