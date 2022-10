Red Cross Refutes Media Reports About Alleged Termination Of Activities In Ukraine

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has refuted information about the suspension of activities in Ukraine. Earlier, this was reported by Western media allegedly with reference to representatives of the ICRC.

This is stated in the official Twitter account of the Red Cross in Ukraine.

Amid reports circulating in the media about the termination of the ICRC in Ukraine, the organization was quick to give an official comment.

“To be clear, we remain in Ukraine and will continue our activities, all while adapting to the deteriorating security situation as required,” the statement said.

Recall, earlier today, October 10, the Russian occupation army subjected the territory of Ukraine to massive rocket fire.

Dozens of missiles of various types were fired at major cities and infrastructure.

Military and energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, civilians were killed and injured.

After that, Reuters reported that the ICRC and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) allegedly decided to stop activities in Ukraine.