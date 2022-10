In September, the trading volume on the Ukrainian Exchange made UAH 2.010 billion.

The exchange has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the total volume of trading on the Ukrainian Exchange in September was UAH 2,010,207,646.33, and the total number of transactions was 12,350.

In the trading structure for September 2022, corporate bonds accounted for 0.08% of the total turnover, or UAH 1,685,786.64; government bonds (OVDPs) - 83.10%, or UAH 1,670,481,601.46; shares - 0.08%, or UAH 1,702,385.76, investment certificates - 0.01%, or UAH 129,603.08, foreign securities - 16.73%, or UAH 336,208,269.39.

The leaders in the share securities market in September were: Apple Inc. (UAH 46.4 million), Amazon.com, Inc. (UAH 43.3 million) and Alphabet Inc. (UAH 37.4 million).

The leaders of circulation on the debt securities market in September were: 201255 Government bonds, repayment of 24.05.2023 (UAH 429.2 million); 200885 Government bonds, repayment 19.04.2023 (UAH 350.8 million) and 213227 Government bonds, repayment 01.11.2023 (UAH 243.9 million).

The leading operators of the stock and fund certificate market in September were Dragon Capital, Eavex-Capital and Freedom Finance Ukraine.

The leading operators of the bond market are Sky Bank, Privatbank and CB Globus.

In turn, the leading operators of the foreign securities market in September were Alfa-Bank, FC Daliz-Finance and Uni Capital.

Ukrainian Exchange is a liquidity center for stocks and derivatives in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the volume of trading on the Ukrainian Exchange increased by 43% to UAH 3.3 billion compared to December.