American billionaire Elon Musk has shared his vision of the end of the war between Ukraine and Russia: to hold another "referendum" and give away Crimea to Russia. His Twitter post drew a wave of criticism from Ukrainians.

The post appeared on Twitter.

Elon Musk offers to:

1) Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. "Russia leaves if that is will of the people";

2) "Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khruschev's mistake)";

3) Water supply to Crimea assured;

4) Ukraine remains neutral.

Under his post, he suggests voting "yes" or "no" on such a plan.

In subsequent tweets, Musk claims that the scenario he described is supposedly a matter of time.

"Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war," he wrote.

Advisor to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak under his post wrote his proposals, which include the de-occupation of all Ukrainian territories, including Crimea:

Ukraine liberates its territories. Including annexed Crimea. Ukraine goes through demilitarization and mandatory denuclearization and can no longer threaten others. War criminals are subjected to an international tribunal.

However, most of the comments from Ukrainians were angry.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Elon Musk provided the Ukrainian military with equipment for the Starlink satellite Internet.