On August 6, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told about the situation on the fronts as of the morning of the 196th day of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Over the last day, the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the area of ​​seven settlements.

That follows from a statement by the General Staff on Facebook.

It is reported that the situation in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions has not changed significantly.

On the Siversk direction, there were mortar attacks in the areas of the settlements of Hai in Chernihiv region and Volfyna, Zapsil, Manukhivka, and Stukalivka in Sumy region;

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Prudianka, Chornohlazivka, Myronivka, Velyki Prokhody, Ruska and Cherkaska Lozova, Ruski and Cherkaski Tyshky settlements;

In the Sloviyansk direction, the settlements of Sloviyansk, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Dmytrivka, and Dovhenke were shelled by the occupiers;

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Tetianivka, Kryva Luka, Spirne, Vesele, and Hryhorivka;

In the direction of Bakhmut, mortars, tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRSes shelled in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmutske, Soledar, Bakhmut, Niu York, Zaitseve, Vesela Dolyna, Mayorsk, and Yakovlivka;

Avdiyivka, Opytne, Vodiane, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske were fired upon in the Avdiyivka direction;

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations, the districts of Mariyinka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Solodke, Shevchenkove, Zolota Nyva, Pavlivka, and Vremivka were fired upon;

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers deployed mortars, barrel artillery, and MLRSes in the areas of Novoandriyivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Bilohiriya, Novopil, Vilne Pole, and Shevchenko settlements;

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy fired from barrel and rocket artillery along the entire line of contact. In addition, the enemy conducted UAV reconnaissance making 34 flights.

The AFU do not allow the enemy to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine. It was possible to successfully repulse enemy attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka, Zaitseve, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, and Opytne settlements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a Russian soldier who was held in a secret prison in Brianka, Luhansk Region, for not wanting to fight against Ukraine, spoke about beatings and threats. Thus, the Russian command is trying to return to the front those who refuse to fight against the AFU.

Later, the Russian servicemen, who initially refused to fight in Ukraine, and then were placed in an underground prison in the occupied Brianka of Luhansk region, complained to the Investigative Committee of Russia.