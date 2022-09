AFU repel enemy’s attempts to attack in 3 settlements in Donetsk region – General Staff

Russian occupiers continue to conduct offensive attempts in Donetsk region, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repulse them. Over the last day, defenders of Ukraine have repelled attempted offensives in the area of ​​Soledar, Zaitseve, the Butivka mine, and Spartak.

That follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

Yes, it is reported that the situation in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy, using available means of fire damage, continued shelling military and civilian infrastructure, namely:

in the Siversk direction, the areas of Hrynivka settlements of Chernihiv region and Nova Huta, Sopych, and Myropillia of Sumy region were shelled.

in the Kharkiv direction - Udy, Sosnivka, Svitlychne, Zolochiv, Prudianka, Velyki Prokhody, Nove, Pytomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Ruski Tyshky, Petrivka, Kostyantynivka, Pryshyb, Husarivka, and Chepil;

in the Sloviyansk direction – Virnopillia, Brazhkivka, Ridne, Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Dmytrivka, Bohorodychne, Donetske, and Sloviyansk;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Kryva Luka, Siversk, Verkhniokamiyanske, Ivano-Dariyivka, and Spirne;

in the Bakhmut direction - Rozdolivka, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Hryhorivka, Vesela Dolyna, Odradivka, Zaitseve, Niu York, Yuriyivka, Opytne, Vesele, and Mayorsk;

in the Avdiyivka direction – Avdiyivka, Opytne, Pervomaiske, and Mariyinka;

on the Novopavlovsk direction - Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Shakhtarske, Novomykhailivka, Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka, Vuhledar, Pavlivka, and Kostiantynivka;

in the Zaporizhzhia region - Zelene Pole, Vremivka, Olhivske, Poltavka, Zaliznychne, Chervone, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Novodanylivka, and Bilohiriya.

In the Pivdennyi Buh region – Mykolayiv, Novohryhorivka, Yakovlivka, Partyzanske, Kvitneve, Kyselivka, Shevchenkove, Ternovi Pody, Pravdyne, Liubomyrivka, Stepova Dolyna, Tavriiske, Myrne, Stepove, Novooleksandrivka, Pervomaiske, Kobzartsi, Petrivka, Zarichne, Ivanivka, Tokareve, Olhyne, and Shyroke.

The enemy continues to commit illegal actions and places personnel and military equipment in kindergartens (Verkhnii Rohachyk), temples of the Moscow Patriarchate (Chervonyi Mayak) in Kherson region, and also uses the Holy Trinity Church in Mala Komyshuvakha, Kharkiv region, as a field hospital.

The defense forces continue to conduct a defensive operation, maintain defined boundaries and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into the territory of Ukraine.

Our defenders successfully repelled enemy offensive attempts in the areas of Soledar, Zaitseve, Butivka mine, and Spartak.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 4, the losses of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 300 to 49,800 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 19 tanks and 10 artillery systems last day.

Also, units of the Defense Forces hold their positions and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into the territory of the state.