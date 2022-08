New M270 MLRS from Britain arrive in Ukraine

Ukraine has received new M270 multiple rocket launcher systems from Great Britain.

Defense Minister Oleksii Rieznikov wrote about this on Twitter.

"UK promised, UK delivered! 🇺🇦🤝🇬🇧 More M270 MLRS arrived in Ukraine. Thanks to @BWallaceMP and all the 🇬🇧 people! Your support is amazing and so important for Ukraine. Our #UAarmy will skillfully use this "replenishment" on the battlefield," he wrote.

He also said that more "gifts" will arrive soon.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and General Zaluzhnyi published a video in which the Ukrainian military demonstrates the operation of the M270 long-range MLRS.

In addition, Great Britain will supply Ukraine with additional rocket launchers (MLRS) and provide a significant number of missiles with a range of up to 80 km.