Trips to Europe for Russians not hereditary or divine right - Rinkevics

Russians should not visit Europe while their country continues its aggression in Ukraine.

This was written by Foreign Minister of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics on Twitter.

"Travel to Europe or any other civilized country for Russians is not an inherited and divine right but a privilege that should not be enjoyed while Russia continues its aggression

One step to stop Russia is that the general public feels the effects of sanctions and travel bans"

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaia Kallas called to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians for trips to the EU.

In addition, Estonia is preparing proposals for the European Union to stop issuing visas to Russians.