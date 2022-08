During Russia's conventional war against Ukraine, Russian hybrid operations remain out of focus, so it is necessary to develop our own proactive strategy and strengthen opposition to such hybrid activities of the Russian Federation.

This was stated by US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Kurt Volker in a commentary to Guildhall.

"First of all, I would like to say that you are absolutely right (Russian hybrid operations remain out of focus during the war), Russia has a full-spectrum war concept. This is not only a war of artillery, what is happening in the south and east, this is an economic war, this is war against Ukrainian export, against Ukrainian energy, this is a war in the information space, a war to divide Europe from within, in particular through blocking energy supplies to Europe, this what they are trying to do in the US. Russia has activated the full range of activities," the ambassador said.

The US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary stressed that Ukraine and the West must also think and act in the format of a full-spectrum war, but have not yet restructured their thinking as needed.

"I don't see that our mindset is already in such a state, but we must come to it," he said.

When asked if there is a need to increase opposition to Russian hybrid operations, Kurt Volker answered in the affirmative, emphasizing that a proactive strategy is needed in this matter.

"[…] Yes (we must strengthen our opposition to the hybrid operations of the Russian Federation), but do not chase a rabbit in every hole. I think here we could think strategically - to determine what is important to us and what is our proactive strategy to achieve our goals," summed up the US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

