The invaders fired on the two largest universities in Mykolaiv in the morning.

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that this morning Russian troops fired at least 10 missiles at Mykolaiv.

"Today russia-Terrorist attacked 2 biggest Universities in Mykolayiv. At least 10 missiles. Now they attack our education. I’m asking Universities of all democratic countries to claim russia what it is really is - the Terrorist,” Kim wrote.

He also posted a video on Twitter of the moment of morning shelling of Mykolaiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday morning Russian troops fired at Mykolaiv. More than 10 explosions were heard; at least 2 people were injured.

Earlier, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, said that the situation in the city was bad due to constant shelling of Russians and urged the citizens to evacuate to a safer territorial area.

On June 22, the Russian military hit Mykolaiv with seven missiles.

On June 18, Zelenskyy visited Mykolaiv region and held a meeting with the regional leadership.

According to Kim, the occupiers are converting С-300 missiles from air defense to attacking weapons. Because of this, strikes may not be accurate.