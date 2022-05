Ukraine will receive 350,000 tons of fuel via new logistics routes in May.

The Ministry of Economy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, in March-April 2022, measures were taken that made it possible to increase the daily volume of fuel imports from the EU from 4,000 tons to 12,000 tons per day.

In particular, the permits for the entry of tank trucks for the delivery of fuel to Ukraine have been cancelled; the ability to receive fuel in the ports of the Danube was provided; amendments were made to the mechanism of price regulation of the cost of fuel; unscheduled clearance of fuel at the borders by customs and border guards.

“Thanks to this, 5 times more fuel began to be delivered to Ukraine by rail. In March, 35,000 tons were delivered, in May we expect 180,000 tons. Automotive imports increased 15 times - from 5,000 to 85,000 tons. River transport now carries 5 times more fuel compared to March - from 4,000 to 22,000 tons,” said Yuliya Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy.

Also, according to the statement, there is an agreement on the beginning of the reverse of fuel by pipe transport from Hungary.

"Ukraine has received confirmation for imports of 35,000 tons per month, with a potential increase to 50,000 tons. Meanwhile, a separate green lane for fuel trucks from Poland has been launched at customs. This will potentially increase the passage from 110 to 200 units per day. Today, all the volume of imports can be directed to domestic consumption. Building stocks takes more time," the statement says.

“At the same time, in order for queues and shortages to disappear, fuel supplies at filling stations are required for at least 15 days. There is a clear action plan for the coming weeks and coming months: to obtain the consent of the EU countries to guarantee the acceptance of tankers with fuel for the Ukrainian market by their ports; to withdraw Russian and Belarusian fuel imported before the Russian invasion and now arrested; to load the pipeline from Hungary with diesel fuel; to implement systemic purchases by the Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC national operator, so that we have rhythmic deliveries and long-term contracts," the statement says.

According to the statement, according to the updated forecast, consumption of 300,000 tons of diesel and 120,000 tons of gasoline is expected in May, while such a volume of imports has already been contracted by Ukrainian networks.

“At the same time, we see that some unscrupulous market operators set prices higher than the maximum allowable – UAH 60, 65 and even 70 per liter. There is a war going on in the country, and we regard such price speculation as looting. The government has given regional military administrations the authority to exercise control over price fixing. We will react harshly to such facts in accordance with the requirements of wartime," Svyrydenko stressed.

The statement recalls that the main cause of the fuel crisis is the actions of the aggressor state. "The enemy destroyed the largest Kremenchuk oil refinery and other refining capacities of the domestic market, which provided 18% of our consumption before the war. Another 82% of Ukraine's oil products were imported by 4 modes of transport: road, rail, sea and pipeline. Today, all these import channels have been reoriented and work completely according to other," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Office of the President states that fuel imports have already increased 5 times and actually correspond to the consumption rates.

Ukraine can increase the transit of fuel through Poland 3 times up to 200,000 tons per month.