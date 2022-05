The Embassy of Sweden has returned to Ukraine and resumes work in Kyiv.

The Ambassador of Sweden to Ukraine Tobias Thyberg has announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The embassy team is back where we belong: in @Kyiv, supporting #Ukraine and its heroic citizens as they defend the freedom of their country and freedom in #Europe. Слава Україні! pic.twitter.com/agKbvofrB7

— Tobias Thyberg (@TobiasThyberg) May 4, 2022

Thyberg also published a photo in which he stands on the balcony of the Embassy in Kyiv.

As of May 2, about 30 embassies operated in the capital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the embassies of 16 states and the representative office of the European Union resumed work in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in early April called for the return to the capital of all other embassies that moved to other regions of Ukraine the day before or since the beginning of the full-scale military invasion of Russia.