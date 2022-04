The court has arrested the assets of the companies of Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman for almost UAH 0.5 billion.

The Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) has reported this to Ukrainian News Agency.

At the request of prosecutors of the PGO, assets of Cypriot companies totaling more than UAH 469 million were seized.

These are funds that were in the accounts of the bank, which is one of the ten largest financial institutions and included in the systemically important banks of Ukraine.

The beneficial owners of this banking institution are entrepreneurs of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the Russian oligarch and businessmen, using the controlled Cypriot companies and the aforementioned banking institution, before the war and during the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, legalized the assets of these companies for a total of UAH 1.1 billion.

Further, they withdrew part of the assets from the banking system in Ukraine, and another was seized.

Thus, the Russian oligarch and businessmen tried to avoid possible negative consequences in the form of imposing sanctions and applying measures to forcibly seize property rights provided for by Ukrainian law.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings into the legalization (laundering) of criminally obtained property committed by officials of a private banking institution is carried out by detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine.

In order to fulfill the tasks of criminal proceedings, the PGO organized interaction with the State Financial Monitoring Service and the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation blocked the channel of supply to the Russian Federation by the enterprise of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska of components for rocketry.