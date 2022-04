Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have not made significant progress due to counterattacks carried out by the Ukrainian military. This is stated in the updated UK military intelligence report on the situation in Ukraine on Twitter.

"Despite increased activity, Russian forces have made little progress over the past 24 hours as Ukrainian counterattacks continue to hinder their efforts," the statement said.

Also, British intelligence noted that the Russian air and naval forces did not establish control in any of the areas due to the effectiveness of Ukrainian air and sea defense, reducing their ability to make noticeable progress.

Besides, despite the Russian government's claimed conquest of Mariupol, fierce fighting continues, thwarting Russia's attempts to take the city, further slowing down their desired advance in Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the operational situation in Ukraine as of 06:00 on the 59th day of confronting a full-scale military invasion of the Russian troops. The enemy is conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to defeat the Joint Forces grouping, establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and ensure a land route between these territories and the occupied Crimea.