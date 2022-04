The American company Maxar Technologies has collected and analyzed satellite images, concluding that Russia is bringing troops in Belgorod oblast.

This is stated in the message of the company on Twitter.

Therefore, according to the findings of the company, the invasion forces are sent to attack in the east of Ukraine.

"Satellite images show that Russian troops continue to advance towards eastern Ukraine. Military redeployments were observed along the 14k-34 Highway and the corridor leading from Soloty and Valuyki in western Russia to the border with Ukraine," the message says.

It is noted that the pictures were taken on April 11.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of the 49th day of Russia's war against Ukraine, the invaders continue to transfer so-called "volunteers" to Ukraine.

The UK Ministry of Defense has published a map of the Russian invasion as of April 12.