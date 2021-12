And the pandemic is not a hindrance: sales of China's iconic sedan brand rev up

A worker checks a vehicle at the general assembly line of Hongqi, the leading sedan brand of First Automotive Works (FAW) Group Co. Ltd., in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Nan.

Hongqi, an automobile brand under China's leading automaker FAW Group Co. Ltd., posted a rise of 46.7% sales in the first 11 months of this year. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

A total of 261,400 Hongqi-branded vehicles were sold during the period, said FAW Group.

Meanwhile, Hongqi has sped up the development of new energy vehicles. A factory focusing on electric cars with an investment of 8 billion yuan (about $1.3 bln) has started production.

Hongqi, meaning "red flag", is China's iconic sedan brand. Established in 1958, the brand has been used in parades for national celebrations.

Founded in 1953 in the northeastern city of Changchun, the capital of Jilin Province, FAW Group is considered the birthplace of China's auto industry.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August of this year Chinese automaker China FAW Group said its Hongqi brand would gift a luxury sedan to every gold medal winner in the Chinese delegation at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

