A Hongqi H9 sedan is seen on display at a newly opened Hongqi center for sales and exhibitions in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Haizhou.

A Hongqi H9 sedan is seen on display at a newly opened Hongqi center for sales and exhibitions in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Haizhou.

Chinese automaker China FAW Group said its Hongqi brand would gift a luxury sedan to every gold medal winner in the Chinese delegation at the Tokyo Olympic Games, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The company confirmed to Xinhua that every gold medalist would be gifted a Hongqi H9, while every silver and bronze winner would get the "right to use" the vehicle.

China FAW Group is one of China's oldest and largest auto manufacturers and is regarded as the cradle of China's auto industry.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources