Obstruction Of Journalistic Work And Protection Banking Secrecy Should Be Both Considered In Case Against Ukre

The defense lawyer for the former head of the Ukrainian Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank), Yevhen Metsger, believes that it is necessary to consider the issues of both the issues of obstruction of journalistic work and protection of banking secrecy during the consideration of the case against him.

Metsger's defense lawyer stated this in court, the Ukrainian News Agency’s correspondent reports from the courtroom.

The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv held a hearing in the case against Metsger on Tuesday.

Judge Mykola Didyk presided over the court hearing.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Metsger was charged under Section 1, 3 of Article 171, Section 1 of Article 126 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code (illegal seizure of materials gathered by a journalist and the journalist’s technical equipment and obstruction of the work of a journalist by an official taking advantage of his official position).

