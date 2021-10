Kyiv, Poltava And Cherkasy Regions Have The Best Rates Of Vaccination Of Population Against Coronavirus - NSDC

As of October 25, Kyiv, Poltava and Cherkasy regions have the best rates of vaccination of the population against coronavirus.

This is evidenced by the data of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to them, 23.75% of the population in Kyiv region received two doses of the vaccine, in Poltava region - 23.30%, and in Cherkasy region - 20.22%.

The first dose of vaccine in Kyiv region was received by 28.69% of the population, in Poltava region - 30.13%, in Cherkasy region - 24.64%.

In turn, the worst rates of vaccination of the population with two doses are recorded in Luhansk (5.8%), Donetsk (6.36%) and Zakarpattia regions (11.80%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of October 24, Luhansk, Donetsk and Ivano-Frankivsk regions had the worst rates of vaccination of the population against coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health intends to increase vaccination coverage against COVID-19 to 1.5 million vaccinations per week.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed Health Minister Viktor Liashko to update and approve the vaccination schedule for each region.

Deputy Minister of Health, Senior Medical Officer Ihor Kuzin says that in the context of the rapid spread of coronavirus disease in Ukraine, the only way to protect oneself from a severe form of the disease and death from it is vaccination.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources